Bhopal: Actor Kangana Ranaut reaches city for ‘Dhaakad’ shooting

BHOPAL: Film actor Kangana Ranaut reached Bhopal on Friday evening for the shooting of ‘Dhaakad’. The shooting muhurat of the movie will be held at Iqbal Maidan in the city on Saturday morning.

Clad in white sari, Ranaut reached here by Air India flight with Y-plus category security of CRPF personnel, provided by the ministry of home affairs.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut, the action-thriller film will shoot in Bhopal, Pachmarhi , Sarni (Power plant) and Betul. Culture and tourism minister Usha Thakur will inaugurate the shooting of the movie on Saturday. The shooting of movie will be completed in two months. Actor Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal will also be seen in the movie

Before departing from Mumbai, Ranaut with her sister Rangoli were questioned for two hours today at the Bandra police station in Mumbai in a sedition case that has been filed against them. The Bandra police had registered the case against Ranaut and her sister in October following a complaint lodged against them for allegedly 'trying to create hatred and communal tension' through their posts on social media.

The first look teaser of Ranaut's Dhaakad was released recently. The 45-second teaser begins with a ferocious and daring actor shooting point blank with a machine gun. This is the fourth movie of Ranaut which is being shot in the state. Before this, her movies like ‘ Revolver Rani,’ ‘Manikarnika,’ and ‘Panga’ have been shot in Bhopal, Gwalior and Maheshwar.