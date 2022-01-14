Bhopal: Active cases cross 17,000 in MP, 80 policemen infected during 24 hours

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): With 4,037 new cases reported during the past 24 hours the active Covid-19 cases crossed the figure of 17000 with positivity rate registered at 5.16% on Thursday evening.

This is the first time when positivity rate crossed 5% during the third wave of Coronavirus, as per the state government’s health bulletin released on Thursday evening.

The death toll in the state increased to 10543 on Thursday with seven deaths reported during the past one week, as per the health department’s bulletins.

Home minister Narottam Mishra said on Thursday, as many as 80 policemen got infected with corona in the past 24 hours.

As per the health bulletin, state’s Covid-19 cases went up to 17657 on Thursday evening. Out of total 4037 cases reported during the past 24 hours Indore led with 1104 covid cases followed by Bhopal with 863 cases. As far as other cities are concerned, Jabalpur reported 277 covid cases while Sagar 133 cases and Ujjain reported 107 and Shahdol reported 87.

Home minister Narottam Mishra further said, “Positive rate increased to 5.16 per cent in Madhya Pradesh. So far, 227 police men have been infected with corona.”

Bordering districts of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan report corona cases as follow--Alirajpur(5), Barwani(4), Khargone(25), Khandwa(19), Burhanpur(13), Betul(44), Chhindwara(20), Seoni(12), Balaghat(16), (Jhabua(11), Morena(39), Sheopur(32), Shivpuri(54), Guna(27), Raigarh(8), Neemuch (1), Ratlam,(62).

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 06:51 AM IST