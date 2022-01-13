Bhopal: Give top priority to construction works of health department, minister Prabhuram to officials

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary has said that in this era of Corona, top priority should be given to the construction projects of the health department, so that the infrastructure can be used to provide maximum health facilities to the general public. The minister was reviewing the construction works of Health Department in Mantralaya on Thursday.

'We must understand the seriousness of the works approved to strengthen health facilities during the Corona period. It is not advisable to keep the works pending due to minor shortcomings,' he added

He said, 'Where there is any obstacle including availability of land for construction works, then contact the Collector of the concerned district and remove it without delay. In case of any problem, the Health Commissioner should be informed so that the work can be speeded up and resolve immediately.'

He told the officials of the construction agencies that it was not proper to keep the construction works pending. He warned the careless and apathetic officials and said that they would review the progress of construction works from time to time. The responsibility of the officers will also be fixed in case of pending works.

It was informed in the meeting that 28 works worth Rs 390 lakh have been given to construction agency Police Housing Board, 49 works worth Rs 281 crore to PIU and 186 new construction works worth Rs 182 crore 73 lakh have been given to Health Department.

In the new construction works, construction and upgradation of additional bed numbers in 7 district hospitals, upgradation of 21 civil hospital buildings and construction work has been given to Police Housing Board. PIU has been given the task of upgradation and construction of 49 Community Health Centers.

The construction wing of the Health Department has been given the work of construction of 73 Primary Health Center buildings and 113 Sub Health Center buildings. Minister said that all new and old construction works should be completed by the construction agencies on time.

He said that expansion of ICU beds in hospitals, SNCUs, PICU wards, oxygen supported beds, beds in health centres, liquid medical oxygen tanks, construction of new buildings in primary health centres, community health centers and district hospitals, etc. and other facilities are being expanded in SNCU, PICU, Liquid Medical Oxygen Tanks and in Hospitals.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 11:21 PM IST