Bhopal: Action to be taken against Richa for tweets on Galwan, says Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Actor Richa Chaddha’s tweet on Galwan may land her into a major trouble. Home Minister Narottam Mishra has warned of legal action against her.

Mishra said he had received a complaint about such a tweet and ordered a probe into it. An FIR will be registered against her after an inquiry into the case, he said.

Mishra further said that Richa’s comments had hurt the sentiments of the solders and that real life is different from reel life.

The soldiers serve the motherland staying in minus 45 degrees Celsius, he said, adding that Richa’s comments indicate her “tukde-tukde gang” mindset.

When Shraddha Walkar was murdered and her body parts were cut into 35 pieces, Richa kept mum, he said, adding that the government will seek legal opinion before taking any action against the actor. Actor Akshay Kumar also criticised Richa’s tweet.