Bhopal: Acharya Shankar’s statue to connect Madhya Pradesh to whole world, says Chief Minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the project of setting up a 108-feet multi-metal statue of Acharya Shankar, museum and International Vedanta Sansthan in Omkareshwar will work to connect Madhya Pradesh with the whole world.

Installing the statue of Shankaracharya in Omkareshwar is also a project to bring practical Vedanta in life, said Chouhan, adding, “There is also this feeling behind it that let this world become one family”.

The CM was addressing the second meeting of the Board of Trustees of Acharya Shankar Sanskritik Ekta Nyas at Mantralaya on Saturday.

In fact, he said, “This is not the work of a state, it is an ambitious project to be completed with the blessings of the country's leading acharyas and saints outside the boundaries of Madhya Pradesh. The idea behind the construction of the Statue of Oneness is that by eliminating the sense of difference of opinion, animosity and ill-will, it will make people aware of the importance of Advaita Vedanta.”

He said this place would emerge as an important site for the purpose of making one aware of the entire philosophy of life of Acharya Shankar, the expressions of his Advaita Vedanta, character building of the coming generation, environmental protection, Mathamnaya tradition, socio-cultural change, world-welfare and development of the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family).

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 12:25 AM IST