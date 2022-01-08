Bhopal: Three officials of FSL Sagar shifted

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has shifted three officials of Sagar forensic laboratory, an official said on Saturday.

The action came after the directives of the Gwalior Bench of the High Court.

According to information, a petition related to shortage of consumables and DNA kits into laboratories was filed before the High Court and the state government was party to the petition.

The court, in its directives issued on December 10, 2021, also asked the Director General of Police (DGP) to take corrective measures for smooth function of regional forensic laboratories in Sagar and Bhopal.

As per government’s order, In-charge director of FSL, Sagar, Harsha Singh has been to RFSL Bhopal as a joint director and joint director of FSL Sagar Dr Jyotsana Pandey has been appointed as in-charge director of FSL Sagar. Similarly, in-charge of DNA unit Pankaj Shirvastava has been transferred from FSL Sagar to RFSL Gwalior.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 04:09 PM IST