Bhopal: ABVP’s green mission, to plant one crore trees this year

ABVP National Secretary Gajendra Singh Tomar talking to media persons |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) National Secretary Gajendra Singh Tomar informed that the organisation has decided to plant 1 crore trees across the country this year.

Tomar further informed about the strategies of the upcoming programs of vidyarthi parishad at the state office in Bhopal on Thursday.

He said that the strategies of the council were decided after the National Executive Council meeting held from May 27 to May 29 in Shimla.

Three proposals and one resolution were planned for the students, he added.

The three proposals include stopping inaction and immoral interference of governments in the field of education, current national scenario and speedy implementation of the National Education Policy. Similarly, the resolution includes the pledge to plant one crore trees in this year.