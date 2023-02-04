Bhopal: AAP to contest all seats in Assembly polls

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Dr Sandeep Pathak has said that AAP will contest Assembly elections from all the Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. He was interacting with media in Bhopal before addressing party workers’ convention on Saturday. He also launched membership drive.

“Main focus will be on free education, health and electricity. In Delhi, we have done and even after giving all these things in free, Delhi government is running in profit. We are doing well in Punjab. Even in Gujarat, we got tremendous response from people,” Pathak said.

Responding to a query, Dr Pathak said, “Congress and BJP are birds of the same feather. BJP tries to make government by hook or crook. Cong gets set either before election or after elections. So in face value, there is no difference between Congress and BJP. Under such a situation, AAP will do well in MP.”

Dr Pathak, in reply to CM Shivraj Singh’s announcement of incentive of Rs 1000 to women, said, “It is stage-manage tactic in MP.”

The AAP will declare state executive body within a month. State executive body has been dissolved keeping in view the political needs of party in the state.

Targetting Congress, Pathak said the Grand Old Party forms a "tactical alliance" with the BJP before elections, and later its MLAs get sold. "This means that voting for Congress means voting to BJP".

He alleged the BJP's agenda was to grab and retain power by any means and to serve that purpose, the saffron party buys MLAs and indulges in horse-trading.

"In contrast, the AAP builds hospitals and schools and provides services for free to the people with zero tolerance towards corruption," Pathak said, adding AAP wants India to become the most developed nation in the world with the support of the people.

