Bhopal: AAP public rally on Tuesday

AAP |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Aam Aadmi Party president and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will address a public rally at BHEL Dussehra Maidan on Tuesday.

Kejriwal may also announce names of officer-bearers in MP. With public rally, Kejriwal will kick off party's campaign for Assembly polls to be held later this year, a party leader said.

The organisation general secretary Sandeep Pathak, who is considered one of the main architects of AAP's strategy in Punjab and Gujarat, has toured Bhopal, Indore, Rewa, Gwalior and Jabalpur as part of preparations for Assembly polls.

Traffic diversion following AAP protest

Traffic will remain diverted in the city on Tuesday following AAP protest to be held on BHEL Dussehra ground. There will be no vehicular movement around Govindpura turning, Anna Nagar trijunction, Career College, Sadbhavana Square, BHEL gate number 6 and Security Lines Square.

As a result, people have been advised to take diverted route. Commuters heading to Career College from Mahatma Gandhi Square will be able to pass through gate number 6 of BHEL and Kasturba Hospital to get connected to Chetak bridge.

Commuters heading to ISBT from ITI trijunction will pass through Chetak bridge and Savantika petrol pump trijunction. Passenger buses arriving in the city from Hoshangabad, Betul, Jabalpur and Chhindwara will pass through 11 mill and Habibganj Naka to reach ISBT.

Similarly, buses coming from Chhatarpur, Damoh and Sagar will also pass through 11 mill and Habibganj Naka to enter city. Buses coming from Indore will have to halt at Halalpur bus stand.