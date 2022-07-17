e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: AAP opens account in MP, party’s Rani Agrawal wins as Singrauli Mayor

Agrawal wins by 9149 votes

Vivek TrivediUpdated: Sunday, July 17, 2022, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
Rani Agrawal with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal File Pic | Twitter/Rani Agrawal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

Making a civic poll debut in Madhya Pradesh by fielding mayoral candidates in 14 out of the 16 municipal corporations, the Aam Aadmi Party has opened an account by winning mayoral post in Singrauli municipal corporation in Madhya Pradesh, here on Sunday.

Rani Agrawal, the AAP candidate won the poll by 9149 votes defeated BJP’s Chandra Pratap Vishwakarma who secured 25233 votes while Congress party was relegated to third place with 25,031 votes as the counting was undertaken on Sunday.

AAP leaders from MP unit were pinning hopes on Singrauli mayoral poll quite early in the polling process as Rani Agrawal, who was the party candidate in the assembly polls 2018, had finished close third after BJP and Congress.

This is the reason, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had addressed a public meeting in favour of Agrawal in the campaigning. This was the only fixture for Kejriwal in MP civic polls.

“We will transform Singrauli in the next five years if voted to power,” he told the voters. “If I cannot walk the talk, I won’t show my face in the next election seeking votes,” Kejriwal had said in the public meeting. The AAP doesn’t believe in gobbling up funds, we put money in the common man’s pockets, he had said calling BJP and Congress peas of the same pods.

To add, a housewife, Agrawal hails to an old family of Singrauli which enjoys sizable clout locally. The family is living in the district for four the past generations.

To add, the party drew a dismal show in Bhopal and Indore while it managed to make candidates victorious in Gwalior-Chambal regions. “We have won corproarators’ posts in Gwalior-Chambal region and in smaller pockets like Katni and others,” senior party leader Akshay Hunka told FPJ on phone.

This win will definitely boost our organization in Madhya Pradesh, said Hunka.

To add, senior party leaders like Sanjay Singh, Atishi Marlena and others too had campaigned for party candidates in Madhya Pradesh for civic polls.

The party leaders have made it clear that they were testing political waters through civic polls, ahead of the mega clash in 2023 (assembly polls).

Read Also
Civic poll results update: BJP wins 4 municipal corporations, AAP wins in Singrauli; Congress wins...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: AAP opens account in MP, party’s Rani Agrawal wins as Singrauli Mayor

RECENT STORIES

Pune: 19 patients of BA.4 and BA.5, 17 of BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron detected

Pune: 19 patients of BA.4 and BA.5, 17 of BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron detected

Who is Margaret Alva? Know all about Opposition's vice presidential candidate

Who is Margaret Alva? Know all about Opposition's vice presidential candidate

Sanjay Raut demands imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra till SC decides plea on...

Sanjay Raut demands imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra till SC decides plea on...

Uttar Pradesh: Row continues over Namaz & Hanuman Chalisa at Lulu Mall in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh: Row continues over Namaz & Hanuman Chalisa at Lulu Mall in Lucknow

CISCE declares ICSE class 10 results 2022; learn how to check via SMS

CISCE declares ICSE class 10 results 2022; learn how to check via SMS