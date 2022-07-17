Bhopal: AAP opens account in MP, party’s Rani Agrawal wins as Singrauli Mayor

Rani Agrawal with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal File Pic | Twitter/Rani Agrawal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

Making a civic poll debut in Madhya Pradesh by fielding mayoral candidates in 14 out of the 16 municipal corporations, the Aam Aadmi Party has opened an account by winning mayoral post in Singrauli municipal corporation in Madhya Pradesh, here on Sunday.

Rani Agrawal, the AAP candidate won the poll by 9149 votes defeated BJP’s Chandra Pratap Vishwakarma who secured 25233 votes while Congress party was relegated to third place with 25,031 votes as the counting was undertaken on Sunday.

मध्यप्रदेश के सिंगरौली नगर निगम में मेयर पद पर जीत हासिल करने वालीं AAP उम्मीदवार रानी अग्रवाल जी, सभी विजेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। मेहनत से जनता के लिए काम कीजिए।



देश के हर कोने में अब जनता आम आदमी पार्टी की काम की ईमानदार राजनीति को पसंद कर रही है। https://t.co/tqvXqFzGmi — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 17, 2022

AAP leaders from MP unit were pinning hopes on Singrauli mayoral poll quite early in the polling process as Rani Agrawal, who was the party candidate in the assembly polls 2018, had finished close third after BJP and Congress.

This is the reason, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had addressed a public meeting in favour of Agrawal in the campaigning. This was the only fixture for Kejriwal in MP civic polls.

“We will transform Singrauli in the next five years if voted to power,” he told the voters. “If I cannot walk the talk, I won’t show my face in the next election seeking votes,” Kejriwal had said in the public meeting. The AAP doesn’t believe in gobbling up funds, we put money in the common man’s pockets, he had said calling BJP and Congress peas of the same pods.

To add, a housewife, Agrawal hails to an old family of Singrauli which enjoys sizable clout locally. The family is living in the district for four the past generations.

To add, the party drew a dismal show in Bhopal and Indore while it managed to make candidates victorious in Gwalior-Chambal regions. “We have won corproarators’ posts in Gwalior-Chambal region and in smaller pockets like Katni and others,” senior party leader Akshay Hunka told FPJ on phone.

This win will definitely boost our organization in Madhya Pradesh, said Hunka.

To add, senior party leaders like Sanjay Singh, Atishi Marlena and others too had campaigned for party candidates in Madhya Pradesh for civic polls.

The party leaders have made it clear that they were testing political waters through civic polls, ahead of the mega clash in 2023 (assembly polls).