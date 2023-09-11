Bhopal: AAP Leader Files Complains Against Companies Belonging To Minister’s Kin | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AAP leader from Harda district has submitted a complaint to Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the shell companies working in the district, which are run by relatives of state cabinet minister.

The leader Anand Jaat said three companies were working in district. One of the company claims that they produce fertiliser but there is no such production unit.

He also alleged that the companies are involved in collecting money through unfair means and sending the amount out of country. These companies are also converting black money into white money. Anand said that earlier he had filed the complaint to ED and now he had sent the complaint to the Prime Minister Office and CBI.