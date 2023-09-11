 Bhopal: 4 Booked For Manhandling Doc At Hospital After Kin’s Death
Bhopal: 4 Booked For Manhandling Doc At Hospital After Kin’s Death

Piplani police station house officer (SHO) Anurag Lal said complainant was Dr Ritesh Batra posted as a doctor at Anant Shree hospital located in Indrapuri.

Updated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons of a family thrashed a doctor posted at a hospital in Indrapuri, after one of their family members, who had been admitted there, died following health complications on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, the police said.

Piplani police station house officer (SHO) Anurag Lal said complainant was Dr Ritesh Batra posted as a doctor at Anant Shree hospital located in Indrapuri. A 48-year-old man had been admitted to the hospital on Friday after he had suffered a heart attack.

The man’s condition began deteriorating on Saturday and he died on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday. His kin including his son Ravi and three nephews, namely Prashant, Raju and Shubham suspected the hospital administration of foul play. They manhandled the cardiologists posted at the hospital and created a ruckus.

On Sunday late night, Dr Batra approached Piplani police state and lodged a complaint against all the accused. SHO Lal said that no arrest had been made as probe was on.

