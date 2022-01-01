Bhopal: A blue print of development in 2022

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Year 2022 has in store a lot of projects for Madhya Pradesh, which will be completed by year end. Have a look.

VACCINE & BOOSTER DOSE: School going children will be administered vaccine doses against Covid in 2022. As many as 50 lakh children will be administered vaccine dose while around 73 lakh including HCWs, FLWs and 60- plus will be given booster doses.

1. Medical colleges: State will get six medical colleges in Rajgarh, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Sheopur, Singrauli and Mandla in 2022. A budget of nearly Rs 1,200 crore has been allocated for them. Now, there will be 20 medical colleges in the state.

2. Floating solar project: State may get world's largest floating 600-MW solar energy project being constructed on Omkareshwar dam along Narmada river in Khandwa district.

3. Sewerage: The sewerage projects to be completed in 2022 are Gwalior (Lashkar-3, target June-2021), Ratlam, Dharampuri, Budhni (target September 2021), Bhind, Amarkantak, Omkareshwar (target December 2021), Datia, Guna, Bhopal (Kolar), Bhopal (Bhoj Wetland), Anjad and Chhindwara (target March 2022). 10 sewerage projects worth 1159.44 crore have already been completed.

4. Road: Union minister Nitin Gadkari said that road projects worth Rs 50,000 crore will be completed by 2022-2023 in the state and assured that in two years the state will have a world-class highways network.

5. Metro rail: The Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MPMRCL) is executing project in Bhopal and Indore. In Bhopal, it comprises two corridors of total length 27.87 km (i) Karond Circle to AIIMS (14.99 Km) and (ii) Bhadbhada Square to Ratnagiri Tiraha (12.88 Km). They will connect major public nodes and city cluster areas of Bhopal.

6. Industrial Training Institutes: The project will modernise 10 major industrial training institutes (ITIs) by upgrading training infrastructure and curricula to impart quality, industry-relevant skills. The project aims to increase employability, productivity, incomes of the workforce, especially youths, women, and disadvantaged groups.

7. Ram Van Gaman Path project: It has been introduced to retrace the route taken by Lord Ram on his way to exile. A sum of Rs 1 crore has been earmarked for preparation of feasibility and detailed project reports of Ram Van Gaman Path project by the MP tourism department.

8. ROB: Railway Over Bridge(ROB) is likely to be inaugurated in the state capital in 2022. It will clear traffic congestion due to Subhas Railway crossing on National Highway (Hoshangabad Road.)

9. Master Plan: Master plan of 28 cities including state capital will be implemented in 2022. The master plan of Bhopal, which is being prepared for nine years, will be implemented from January 2022. There will be no change in the draft of proposed Master Plan 2031. Whereas the master plans of 28 cities including Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur will be made keeping in mind the year 2035. The master plan has not been prepared in Bhopal for the last 16 years. The Directorate of Town and Country Investment had prepared a draft keeping in view the needs up to 2031.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 12:29 AM IST