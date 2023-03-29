Bhopal: 97% pier work of viaduct completed under Metro project

Under Bhopal Metro project, construction of two lines and 28 stations is underway. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The works of metro project Bhopal is moving rapidly. This can be gauged from the fact that 97 % pier work of viaduct has been completed. The open foundation work of all eight metro stations is 84 per cent complete.

Likewise, 98 per cent of garder casting work has been completed. As the deadline for trial run of Metro train is coming near, officials connected with the Metro project are working round the clock.

As this is a flagship project of BJP government, which needs to be realised before the Assembly elections, no stone is being left unturned to finish the task on time.

As of now, Metro officials are getting ready for next phase of the project in which Metro railway line will be laid next month. Apart from this, other remaining work of the project are also being reviewed from time to time so that they can be completed timely.