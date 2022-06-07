e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: 91 people file nomination for district panchayat polls

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 10:33 PM IST
Pic for representation |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 91 nominations were received for 10 wards of Bhopal district panchayat till Monday evening, the last day for filing nomination.

About half of the wards fall under reserved category for women, 2 wards (6 and 10) are reserved for unreserved women, ward-3, 4 and 8 are unreserved (open), ward-1 is OBC (open), ward-2 and 5 are OBC (woman), ward -7 is SC (open) and ward-9 is reserved for SC (woman) category.

Maximum 16 nominations have been filled from ward no 8 and minimum 3 from ward no 5.

According to official information, 9 from ward 1, 4 from ward no 2, 7 from ward 3, 6 from ward 4, 3 from ward 5, 12 from ward 6, 13 from ward 7, 16 from ward 8, 14 from ward 9, 7 candidates from ward 10 have filed nomination papers.

