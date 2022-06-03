Alot: Filing of nomination begins for local body polls

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Bracing for panchayat elections which will be held in June-July, the process for receiving nomination papers for the posts of district panchayat member, janpad panchayat, sarpanch and panch began on May 30.

Nomination papers will be taken for three posts of district panchayat members, 23 of janpad panchayat members and 90 posts of sarpanch under Alot janpad panchayat.

So far, seven candidates have submitted nomination papers for the post of janpad panchayat member,and 78 candidates have so far submitted nomination papers for 1402 posts of panch in 90 panchayats.Bhanukuwar, kin of noted Congress leader late Devendra Singh Parihar has filed nomination to the post of janpad panchayat member from Alot janpad ward no 7.

During this, district members including Vijay Singh Parihar, Hanumant Singh, Ashok Panchal and scores of Congress party workers were also present. It is to be noted that nomination papers will be taken till June 6 while the last date for scrutiny of all nomination papers is June 7.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 10. Allotment of election symbols will also take place on the same day. The declaration of election results for panch, sarpanch and janpad panchayat members will be done on July 14 and for district panchayat members on July 15.