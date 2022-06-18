Bhopal: 9 paraded in city for creating ruckus

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In all, nine people were arrested by TT Nagar police on Saturday on the charges of creating ruckus in the area on June 15. The accused were paraded around Bharat Mata square and then brought to JP Hospital before they were produced in the court on Saturday.

The police have arrested Gourav Batham, Arshad, Azam Khan, Mubin Khan, Nilesh Chouhan, Aslam Khan, Nadeem, Arshad Khan and Adnan Mirza. The police have also seized motorcycles, sword, mobile phones from them.

The police registered the case under Sections 147,148,149,427,294,506,386 of IPC and 25/27 of Arms Act against the accused and started the investigation.

Police station incharge Chain Singh Raghuwanshi told media that on Wednesday, nine men armed with pistol, sharp-edged weapon and lathis attacked shopkeepers and visitors and threatened them.

They also damaged the vehicles and demanded ‘terror tax’ from the shopkeepers.

Out of fear, none of them reported the matter to the police. When the police visited the area, they found that hooligans had damaged goods. The police checked CCTV footage on Friday and took action.

