Bhopal: 8.5-quintal paneer worth Rs 2.25 lakh seized

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over eight quintals of cottage cheese worth Rs 2.25 lakh was seized in Bhopal on Saturday. It was procured from M/S Karah Sarkar Dugdh Dairy, Parag Mill Road, Morena to Bhopal.

Food Safety Administration informed the police who swung into action and intercepted vehicles.

Four samples of paneer were taken by Food Safety Officer Bhojraj Dhakad and Pooja Shakya. The market value of cheese is Rs 2.25 lakh, which has been seized.

FDA inspector Devendra Dubey said, “Consignment was supplied from Karah Sarkar Food Dairy, Sindhi Colony Road, Morena. It was transported in vehicle - MP-04-IC- 7540.”

He further said, “We informed Jahangirabad police who seized the consignment. We have collected samples for testing of adulteration. Frequently, consignment from Karah Sarkar Food Dairy, Sindhi Colony Road, Morena is supplied to Bhopal.”

