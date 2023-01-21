e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 8.5-quintal paneer worth Rs 2.25 lakh seized

Bhopal: 8.5-quintal paneer worth Rs 2.25 lakh seized

Food Safety Administration informed the police who swung into action and intercepted vehicles.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 10:51 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over eight quintals of cottage cheese worth Rs 2.25 lakh was seized in Bhopal on Saturday. It was procured from M/S Karah Sarkar Dugdh Dairy, Parag Mill Road, Morena to Bhopal.

Food Safety Administration informed the police who swung into action and intercepted vehicles.

Four samples of paneer were taken by Food Safety Officer Bhojraj Dhakad and Pooja Shakya. The market value of cheese is Rs 2.25 lakh, which has been seized.

FDA inspector Devendra Dubey said, “Consignment was supplied from Karah Sarkar Food Dairy, Sindhi Colony Road, Morena. It was transported in vehicle - MP-04-IC- 7540.”

He further said, “We informed Jahangirabad police who seized the consignment. We have collected samples for testing of adulteration. Frequently, consignment from Karah Sarkar Food Dairy, Sindhi Colony Road, Morena is supplied to Bhopal.”

Read Also
Bhopal: Near-death experience in air as aircraft makes unsuccessful landing
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 8.5-quintal paneer worth Rs 2.25 lakh seized

Bhopal: 8.5-quintal paneer worth Rs 2.25 lakh seized

ITF $40k Women’s Tennis Tournament 2023: Joanne Zugar, Anastasia Tikhonova in final

ITF $40k Women’s Tennis Tournament 2023: Joanne Zugar, Anastasia Tikhonova in final

Bitter chocolate: Youths reveal how they fell prey to bad touch

Bitter chocolate: Youths reveal how they fell prey to bad touch

Bhopal: Woman duped of Rs 60,000 on job pretext

Bhopal: Woman duped of Rs 60,000 on job pretext

Bhopal: People will get copy of court case at home, says Justice Arya

Bhopal: People will get copy of court case at home, says Justice Arya