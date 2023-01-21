Bhopal: Near-death experience in air as aircraft makes unsuccessful landing

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The passengers aboard a flight faced near-death experience as the aircraft could not be landed at Bhopal airport due to strong winds on Friday noon. It remained in air for several minutes before making the second successful landing. The flight arrived in the city from Prayagraj.

The time when plane took off after first unsuccessful landing and remained in air for several minutes proved harrowing for passengers that included scientists who have come to Bhopal to attend India International Science Festival.

Pankaj Prasun, Senior Technical Officer, The Central Drug Research Institute, was also aboard the aeroplane.

“Aircraft shook and took off just before making the first unsuccessful landing. Everyone panicked and most passengers were screaming. Crew was unresponsive,” he told Free Press.

“I thought we would meet the same fate as passengers in Nepal recently. The pilot deserves accolades as he decided to lift up the plane just 3 to 4 seconds before the landing. The plane was again in air and it jerked. Everyone feared for his life. Aircraft hovered in air for at least 40 minutes. No one knew what was going to happen,” he said.

Sharing his horrifying experience, he added, “It was a close shave with death. When plane jerked in air, everyone feared for their safety and started to remember their dear ones.”

When contacted, Bhopal Airport Director Ramji Awasti told Free Press that decision to land the plane rested with pilot.

“If pilot feels that winds are strong, he opts for second landing in which the aircraft takes turns around to approach airport. This process takes 15 minutes and is a standard procedure,” he added. He refused the claim that aircraft remained in air for about 40 minutes.

