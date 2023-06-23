Bhopal: 8-Year-Old Daughter Survives As Parents Die After Bike-Car Collision

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A recklessly-driven car rammed into a family of three on a bike in Berasia locality of the city on Thursday noon, the police said. The man riding the bike and his wife sitting on the pillion seat were killed in the accident, while their 8-year-old daughter survived the accident.

Berasia police station in-charge (SHO) Girish Tripathi said that the incident took place at around 4 pm. Rajkumar Ahirwar, his wife Champa Bai and their 8-year-old daughter sitting on her lap were going towards the city when a car coming from the opposite direction at a high speed, collided head-on with the bike, after which the trio was thrown up to a distance of several metres. They were rushed to the hospital by the locals, while the car driver sped away from the spot.

Ahirwar and his wife died during treatment, while their daughter survived the accident. The matter was reported to the cops, who have launched a probe into the case and are on the lookout for the accused car driver.