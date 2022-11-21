Bhopal: 73rd Alami Tablighi Ijtima concludes with 10 lakh Muslims offering Dua-e-Khas on last day

Jamaats depart after the conclusion of 73rd Tablighi Jamaat Ijtima in Bhopal on Monday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Ten lakhs Muslims offered namaz, Dua-e-Khas (special prayers) on the last day of 4-day 73rd Alami Tablighi Ijtima on Monday. When Maulana Saad offered special prayer in the morning, lakhs of devotees raised hands together.

Maulana Saad delivered speech till 9.21 am. Maulana Saad said, “Today, people have limited to themselves while real life is about helping the last man. People are told to work hard in real life through Tablighi gatherings.”

A child offering namaz on the last day of 4-day 73rd Alami Tablighi Ijtima in Bhopal on Monday | FP

After Ijtima got over, Muslims began leaving for railway station and bus stand. Muslims Tyohar Committee general secretary Atiq Ur Rahman said, “Everything was peaceful. We should thank administration for elaborate arrangements for this congregation. Those who have reservations for Tuesday, will stay near railway station and bus stand.”

“In last four days, BMC, district administration worked round the clock. They ensured facilities and smooth traffic flow. There was hassle-free atmosphere for 10 lakh visitors and it was challenging for administration,” Rahman added.

Sub divisional magistrate Akash Srivastava said, “Ijtima ended with prayers. Visitors left for their destination. Only those who have reservations in trains have stayed back. Entire team of administration including police, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) ensured that it was conducted smoothly.”