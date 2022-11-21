Bhopal: Bharatiya Kisan Sangh demands special Assembly session on farmers' problems

Bhopal: BKS leaders interact with media about convention to be held on MVM ground on Tuesday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) has said that to press the demand the state government should convene a special session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly in connection with the seventeen points of demand of farmers, a big convention of peasants is going to be organised on MVM ground in Bhopal on Tuesday.

This was informed by Bharatiya Kisan Sangh’s national general secretary Mohan Mishra during a press conference. He also informed that Kisan Garjana Rally will be also organised in Delhi on December 19. Through this rally, demand will be made that on the basis of their input cost, farmers should get profitable price on their produce.

He said there is also fertiliser crisis and government should remove it. Moreover, politics done in the name of farmers should end. Talking about problems of farmers, he said that GM seeds should be banned.

He also demanded that various grants should also reach directly to the accounts of farmers and hike should be done in Kisan Samman Nidhi. On this occasion, Kisan Sangh national vice president Rambharosh Basotia, state president Kamal Anjana and regional organisation secretary Mahesh Chaudhary were present.