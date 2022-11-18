Mumbai: Millet festival at ISKON to celebrate farmers and farmlands

ISKCON (International Socieity for Krishna Consciousness) in collaboration with Sri Chaitanya Seva Trust is set to host an event called Millet Festival to promote consumption of Millet amongst Mumbaikars on Saturday, November 19.

Known as a healthier option for those want to avoid wheat and rice due to their high fibre content and low glycaemic index, millet can help manage many lifestyle related illness, including blood presure and diabetes. Sri Chaitanya Seva Trust which is an organisation working at grassroots level with farmers to encourage millet cultivation for its ecological as well as economic benefits, joins hand to create awareness around millet-based agriculture and consumption, which invariably helps farmers and farmlands leading to boost overall economy.

Commemorating the upcoming International Year of Millets 2023 as declared by the United Nations, the millet festival aims to spread awareness about the immense positive impact millet has on the health of citizens by offsetting the ill effects of lifestyle-diseases. Loss of nutrition due to reduced food diversity in the meals of urban population can also be address by the event by teaching them easier ways of adopting millets in their lifestyle.

The event will have presentations by Sri Sanatkumar Das (President of ISKCON & Director of Govardhan Rural Development Program) and Sri Sanjay Patil (Technical Lead for Biodiversity Conservation at BAIF and a renowned Seed conservationist) on biodiversity conservation for livelihood improvement.

There will also be a millet-cooking workshop by Ms Meghna Shukla who is an internationally recognised millet cooking expert and advisor. She has conducted several online and offline cooking courses aspiring people to incorporate millet in their daily meal consumption. Expect to see a range of different kinds of millet grown in rural areas of Palghar and with some of the farmers who have a transforming experience growing millet.

When: November 19. 10.30 am to 4.30 pm

Where: Sri Radha Gopinath temple, Chowpatty