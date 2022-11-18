e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Millet festival at ISKON to celebrate farmers and farmlands

Mumbai: Millet festival at ISKON to celebrate farmers and farmlands

The festival intends to spread awareness about the immense positive impacts of millet in one's improved lifestyle

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 18, 2022, 05:40 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

ISKCON (International Socieity for Krishna Consciousness) in collaboration with Sri Chaitanya Seva Trust is set to host an event called Millet Festival to promote consumption of Millet amongst Mumbaikars on Saturday, November 19.

Known as a healthier option for those want to avoid wheat and rice due to their high fibre content and low glycaemic index, millet can help manage many lifestyle related illness, including blood presure and diabetes. Sri Chaitanya Seva Trust which is an organisation working at grassroots level with farmers to encourage millet cultivation for its ecological as well as economic benefits, joins hand to create awareness around millet-based agriculture and consumption, which invariably helps farmers and farmlands leading to boost overall economy.

Read Also
ISKON temples around the world celebrate Janmashtami in symbolic manner
article-image

Commemorating the upcoming International Year of Millets 2023 as declared by the United Nations, the millet festival aims to spread awareness about the immense positive impact millet has on the health of citizens by offsetting the ill effects of lifestyle-diseases. Loss of nutrition due to reduced food diversity in the meals of urban population can also be address by the event by teaching them easier ways of adopting millets in their lifestyle.

The event will have presentations by Sri Sanatkumar Das (President of ISKCON & Director of Govardhan Rural Development Program) and Sri Sanjay Patil (Technical Lead for Biodiversity Conservation at BAIF and a renowned Seed conservationist) on biodiversity conservation for livelihood improvement.

There will also be a millet-cooking workshop by Ms Meghna Shukla who is an internationally recognised millet cooking expert and advisor. She has conducted several online and offline cooking courses aspiring people to incorporate millet in their daily meal consumption. Expect to see a range of different kinds of millet grown in rural areas of Palghar and  with some of the farmers who have a transforming experience growing millet.

When: November 19. 10.30 am to 4.30 pm

Where: Sri Radha Gopinath temple, Chowpatty

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Millet festival at ISKON to celebrate farmers and farmlands

Mumbai: Millet festival at ISKON to celebrate farmers and farmlands

Mumbai updates: No block on Western Railway this Sunday

Mumbai updates: No block on Western Railway this Sunday

Rahul Gandhi's comments on VD Savarkar: Will Sena break alliance with Congress? Here's what we know...

Rahul Gandhi's comments on VD Savarkar: Will Sena break alliance with Congress? Here's what we know...

Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case: SC rejects NIA plea, orders Navlakha to be placed under house...

Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case: SC rejects NIA plea, orders Navlakha to be placed under house...

Five killed, four injured as car rams into truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Five killed, four injured as car rams into truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway