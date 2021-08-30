ISKON temples around the world celebrate Janmashtami in symbolic manner

Amidst the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, more than 850 ISKCON temples all over the world celebrated Janmashtami with enthusiasm but on a quiet note.

RadhaGopinath Temple ISKCON Girgaum Chowpatty celebrated Janmashtami by facilitating ’virtual’ Darshan for the devotees through “Krishnafest”, a 10-day long online celebration which commenced from August 22.

The festivities will culminate on August 31 when devotees will celebrate 125th Birth Anniversary of founder Acharya of ISKCON Swami Shrila Prabhupada. This year, the Government of India, has planned to release a coin of Rs 125 on the occasion of Shrila Prabhupada's birth anniversary as a tribute to the founder of ISKCON.

To mark Janmashtami celebrations on August 30 at ISKCON Radha Gopinath Temple (Girgaum Chowpatty), Mangal Arti would be held at 5 am and then throughout the day 5 artis would be offered to lord Krishna along with 56 bhoga offerings during the day. Maha Abhishek will take place at 10 pm followed by Maha bhoga comprising of 108 food items and then finally Maha Arti at 12 midnight.



Janmashtami celebrations were held at all Iskcon temples in India and different parts of the world including ISKCON New York Bhakti Center, ISKCON Auckland New Zealand, New Vrindaban in West Virginia UK, ISKCON South London and, ISKCON t emples in Nepal, North & South America, Europe, Russia, Dubai and different parts of Asia, Africa and Australia

Radhanath Swami Maharaj, in a message, has extended warm Janmashtami wishes to the devotees and cautioned them to take utmost precautions during the pandemic.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 05:08 PM IST