Janmashtami Special Guiding Light: Demystifying Lord Krishna (Part 2)

Given its spiritual interpretation, the contradiction noticeable in the principal divine attributes of God, referred to above, disappears for this spiritual fight of man with the vices within himself. As opposed to the ‘lethal war’ among men, it actually results in the establishment of purity, peace and love within him and is, consequently, salubrious and beneficial for humanity. This interpretation, if accepted, should remove the doubts of those people who don’t believe in Shri Krishna’s divinity on the ground of God’s attributes becoming self-contradictory.

ALSO READ Guiding Light: Demystifying Lord Krishna

To get a more pragmatic view, we should understand that in reality, Krishna, to whom various descriptions are attributed, was not a human being. He was not a son born to a mother, who grew from infancy to youth and was busy killing this person and that, by wielding his weapon, named ‘Sudarshan Chakra’. But simply the attributive name of God Himself who, ‘in the night of deep ignorance’, enters the body of a human being through whom He works and acts. So, stealing butter, destroying the demons, named akasur and bakasur and driving Arjun’s chariot, etc., are all accounts that, literally interpreted, run counter to the conception of God’s divinity. Interpreted, however, in their spiritual sense, they lose their contradictions and prove that, far from being the acts of a human being, they are divine tasks that God performs by entering a human body.

Advertisement

The question that remains now is that if ‘Krishna’ is the attributive name of the Supreme Almighty who is a subtle radiant entity, then who was Shri Krishna with the peacock crown on his head, whose images are worshipped in thousands of temples in India? In this connection, one can say that he was the first crown prince of Bharat who is adored among the deities because of his brilliant character. His crown itself is proof that he was the sovereign king, while the peacock feathers in it are symbolic of his purity. But, just as today people begin to regard a great man as God, so, also have they revered the beautiful, virtuous Shri Krishna – the highest among men and the most adorable among gods – as Supreme. In reality, however, God is Supreme Almighty who is a self-luminous entity above birth and death. So, coming out of all this confusion, let us celebrate Janmashtami in its truest sense by understanding the magical qualities of Lord Krishna and get entitled to our godly birthright of heaven.

(The writer is a spiritual educator and a popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and UK; nikunjji@gmail.com or visit www.brahmakumaris.com)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 07:00 AM IST