Krishna Janmashtami 2021: Wishes, greetings, SMS, quotes to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Lord Krishna is a major deity in Hinduism, worshipped by millions of devotees. He is known for his sharp wisdom and mischievous side. Lord Krishna loved butter and is fondly called Makkhan Chor.

Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most important festivals for the Hindus.

This year, Krishna Janmashtami is on Monday, August 30. Here are some sweet wishes that you can share with your family ad friends on this auspicious occasion:

May Lord Krishna Bless you with love, peace and prosperity on this Janmashtami. Wish you a very auspicious Janmasthmi to you and your family!

___________________________________________________________________

It is very obvious that there will be victory of truth always,

So always try to do the things told by

Krishna and behave like a lord Rama

WISH YOU VERY HAPPY JANMASHTAMI

___________________________________________________________________

May Lord Krishna come to your house & take away all your Makhan- Mishri with all your worries & sorrow.

___________________________________________________________________

If you don’t fight for what you want;

Don’t cry for what you lost.

~The Bhagavad Gita

___________________________________________________________________

A very happy and prosperous wishing to you for your coming future and may Lord Krishna bless you in everything.

___________________________________________________________________

Pinterest

___________________________________________________________________

Today is the day of love and happiness, the day of Lord Krishna’s birth. Let's all celebrate the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami and seek his blessings. Happy Janmashtami!

___________________________________________________________________

Advertisement

Love is a consistent passion to give not a meek persistent hope to receive. Happy Krishna Janmashtami.

___________________________________________________________________

May Lord Krishna be with you and your family, always! Blessings of Health, Wealth, Love, and Happiness.

___________________________________________________________________

mpanchang

___________________________________________________________________

May this Janmashtami bring happiness, love and enlightenment to your life. Happy Janmashtami!

___________________________________________________________________

May Lord Krishna come to your house & take away all your Makhan- Mishri with all your worries & sorrow.

___________________________________________________________________

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 07:17 PM IST