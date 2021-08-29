Krishna Janmashtami 2021: Wishes, greetings, SMS, quotes to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Lord Krishna is a major deity in Hinduism, worshipped by millions of devotees. He is known for his sharp wisdom and mischievous side. Lord Krishna loved butter and is fondly called Makkhan Chor.
Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most important festivals for the Hindus.
This year, Krishna Janmashtami is on Monday, August 30. Here are some sweet wishes that you can share with your family ad friends on this auspicious occasion:
May Lord Krishna Bless you with love, peace and prosperity on this Janmashtami. Wish you a very auspicious Janmasthmi to you and your family!
___________________________________________________________________
It is very obvious that there will be victory of truth always,
So always try to do the things told by
Krishna and behave like a lord Rama
WISH YOU VERY HAPPY JANMASHTAMI
___________________________________________________________________
May Lord Krishna come to your house & take away all your Makhan- Mishri with all your worries & sorrow.
___________________________________________________________________
If you don’t fight for what you want;
Don’t cry for what you lost.
~The Bhagavad Gita
___________________________________________________________________
A very happy and prosperous wishing to you for your coming future and may Lord Krishna bless you in everything.
___________________________________________________________________
___________________________________________________________________
Today is the day of love and happiness, the day of Lord Krishna’s birth. Let's all celebrate the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami and seek his blessings. Happy Janmashtami!
___________________________________________________________________
Love is a consistent passion to give not a meek persistent hope to receive. Happy Krishna Janmashtami.
___________________________________________________________________
May Lord Krishna be with you and your family, always! Blessings of Health, Wealth, Love, and Happiness.
___________________________________________________________________
mpanchang
___________________________________________________________________
May this Janmashtami bring happiness, love and enlightenment to your life. Happy Janmashtami!
___________________________________________________________________
May Lord Krishna come to your house & take away all your Makhan- Mishri with all your worries & sorrow.
___________________________________________________________________
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)