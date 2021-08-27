Krishna Janmashtami 2021: Know date, shubh muhurat, and significance of Gokulashtami

Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, is around the corner (August 30). The festival celebrates the birth of Krishna, Lord Vishnu’s eighth avatar. It is one of the biggest festivals in India.

According to the Hindu calendar, it is celebrated on the eighth day Ashtami, Amavasyant month of Shravan, or Purnimant month of Bhadrapada.

Krishna Janmasthami 2021 tithi, shubh muhurat:

Ashtami Tithi begins on August 29 at 11.25 pm and ends on August 31 at 01.59 am.

Rohini Nakshatra begins at 6.39 am on August 30 and ends at 9.44 am on August 31.

As Krishna Jayanti means Janmashtami is celebrated at midnight. The auspicious time (Nishita Kaal) for Shri Krishna Puja is on August 30 from midnight 11.59 pm to 12.40 am on August 31.

Krishna Janmashtami 2021 Vrat:

Devotees mark this auspicious occasion by observing a fast and praying to Lord Krishna. It is believed that those who keep fast on this day are blessed with prosperity and healthy life.

The devotees break the only after offering their prayers to Lord Krishna during the time mentioned above, i.e., during Nishita Kaal.

On Krishna Janmashtami, devotees bathe the idol of baby Krishna with Pancha Amrit, adorn it with new clothes and ornaments, offer haldi-kumkum, flowers, fruits, and sweets and worship him in a cradle. The next day, that is August 31, people Dahi Handi or Dahi Kala.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 03:07 PM IST