Krishna Janmashtami 2021: Significance, date and all you need to know

Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated in remembrance of Lord Krishna's birth. It is also known as Gokulashtami. Janmashtami is a very important Hindu festival in which certain traditions and customs are followed by devotees.

Lord Krishna is a major deity in Hinduism, known for his sharp wisdom and mischievous side. He loves butter and is fondly called Makkhan Chor.

Krishna Janmashtami is observed according to the Hindu Lunisolar calendar. It mostly overlaps with the month of August or September of the Georgian calendar.

Lord Krishna was born in Mathura. According to Hindu mythology, as soon as he was born, he was sent across Yamuna, to Gokul where his foster parents Nanda and Yashoda raised him. Hence, the festival is also significantly known as Gokulashtami.

Hindus celebrate Janmashtami by fasting, singing, praying together, preparing and sharing luscious meals, night vigils, and by visiting Krishna or Vishnu temples. Major Krishna temples organize recitation of Bhagavata Purana and Bhagavad Gita. Many communities also organize dance-drama events called Ras Lila or Krishna Lila.

Janmashtami is widely celebrated in cities such as Mumbai, Latur, Nagpur and Pune. Dahi Handi is passionately is celebrated every year, a day after Krishna Janmashtami.

The term 'Dahi Handi' literally means "earthen pot of yogurt". The festival gets this popular name from legends about baby Krishna. Many young boys and girls called the 'Govindas' go to the hanging pots, climb one over another and form a human pyramid to break the pot.

Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most awaited Hindu festivals. It is celebrated with pure love for Krishna by devotees who spread love and joy amongst people.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 07:40 PM IST