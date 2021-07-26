Bhopal: 70,000 panchayat workers on strike, delegation to meet Jyotiraditya Scindia in Delhi

Bhopal: Locks at panchayat offices across the state have affected common people as important works like financial assistance for last rites, release of pension, development works under MNREGA have stopped.

Over 70,000 panchayat workers under state panchayat and rural development department have gone on strike from July 22 to press for their demands. Earlier, they had also gone on a mass leave from July 19-21.

Over 18 employees’ unions have joined hands to form a federation called United Front of Madhya Pradesh Panchayat and Rural Development Department, which has placed 100 demands before the government.

State convener of Panchayat Sanghthan Dinesh Sharma said over 1,000 members will visit New Delhi on August 5 to meet union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.