Bhopal: 7-Yr-Old Missing Girl Found Dead In Well On Father’s Farm

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 7-year-old girl, who had been missing from her house in Berasia since Thursday, was found dead inside a well dug up on her father’s farm on Saturday, the police said.

Investigating officer (IO) Sahab Singh said girl who was found dead inside the well had been identified as Ratna Kushwaha, daughter of Bhura Kushwaha. Bhura, along with his family, live in Kadhaiyya Shah village. On Thursday, his daughter Ratna went out of her house at 1 pm to play with children of the colony. When she did not return home till evening, her family members grew anxious and lodged a missing person complaint at Berasia police station. Both the police as well as Ratna’s kin began searching for her.

On Saturday morning, several villagers checked the well dug up on Bhura’s farm and found her body floating in it. The villagers fished out the body and informed her kin. The incident was also brought to notice of Berasia police, who have registered a case. Members of Kushwaha family have not suspected anyone. Police suspect that Ratna might have fallen into the well accidentally while playing.