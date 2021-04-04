Bhopal: 688 fined for not wearing masks

BHOPAL: On Sunday, when the administration imposed lockdown due to the resurgence of corona in the state capital, 688 people were fined by the civic body for not wearing masks. Besides, the police booked 72 persons for roaming around without any reason on the roads, and that, too, without masks.

The number of corona cases is rising every day and the government has imposed the Sunday lockdown and night curfew in the state capital, as well as in other districts. But the residents are not paying heed. They often move around the roads and even misbehave with the police when they are asked to stay indoors.

Three cases have been registered in Bhopal since the Sunday lockdown was imposed, where policemen have been attacked for imposing night curfew.

The police have put up barricades all around Bhopal to check unwanted movement in the city. But the residents often travel through bylanes to avoid the police. This is endangering their lives, as well as those of others.