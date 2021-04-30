Bhopal: 60 out of 83 saints who had returned from Haridwar Kumbh test covid positive in Vidisha

BHOPAL: 60 out of 83 sadhu saints who had returned from Haridwar Kumbh, have been tested positive in Vidisha. The administration said that all who have been tested positive, are under supervision.

All had gone between April 11 to April 15 and returned on April 25. They were subjected to COVID testing when 60 out of 83 Sadhus reported positive. Tracing for others is being done.

Previously, over 100 sadhu and saints were tested positive in bhopal after returning from Haridwar. They were admitted in various hospitals.

Collector Dr Pankaj Jain said, “60 out of 83 sadhu saints have been tested positive. We are closely monitoring them. They are either in hospital or home quarantined.”