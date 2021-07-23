Bhopal: 5-yr rigorous imprisonment to two for looting businessman

BHOPAL: The district and sessions court on Friday awarded five year Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) to two persons convicted for loot on Friday. The duo had looted an Indore-based businessman at Shahjahanabad on January 28, 2019.

As per media cell (ADPO), the businessman Kailash Chandra Shrivastava, after collecting Rs 7.3 lakh from traders of Hanumanganj and other areas, was heading to Halalpura on a two-wheeler when the two men snatched his bag carrying the cash. The incident occurred around 11:00pm.