Bhopal: 5-day winter session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly begins today

Tight security arrangements have been put in place in and around the Vidhan Sabha ahead of the winter Assembly session starting from Monday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The five day winter session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly will commence from Monday. The session is all set to be stormy as the opposition has decided to bring no-confidence motion against the ruling BJP . The government, which is going to table important bills in the House during the session, seems to be well equipped to counter the opposition.

The opposition MLAs would corner the government on various issues including unemployment, fertilizer crisis and farmers’ woes, law and order situation among other issues.

Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam taking stock of the arrangements at the Assembly on Sunday | FP

The issue related to the arrest of ex minister and Congress MLA Raja Pateria is also likely to echo in the House.

In this session, the government is also going to table the bill seeking to hike the penalty on those who leave their cattle open at public places.

BJP and Congress have asked their MLAs to attend all five sittings of the Assembly and remain present in the house.

On Sunday, Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam took stock of the arrangements in the Assembly ahead of the winter session.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place in and around the Vidhan Sabha. To check the inflow of traffic, barricades have been installed on the roads leading to the Assembly.

Speaker Girish Gautam addressing the all-party meeting on state assembly premises on Sunday. | FP

All-party meet held : An all-party meeting was held in state assembly premises on Sunday. Speaker Girish Gautam addressed the meeting ahead of five-day winter assembly session, which begins on Monday.

Those present at the meeting included legislative affair minister Narottam Mishra, minister Arvind Singh Bhadoria, former speaker NP Prajapati, Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma and Assembly principal secretary AP Singh.

The participants discussed to run the assembly business without hindrance. AP Singh said Assembly received 1,506 questions including 794 star questions 712 other questions. During the session, 16 private bills and four other bills will be present in the Assembly.