 Bhopal: 5-Day Voting Through Postal Ballot Begins
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 06, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Postal ballot voting began for Assembly Election on Monday. The facility centres have been set up at MLB and MVM College for voting through postal ballot for polling team and officers and employees engaged in election work.

The voting will also be conducted through postal ballot on November 7 and November 8 at convenience centres. Voting will be conducted through postal ballot on November 9 and November 10 at Suvidha Kendra at Lal Parade Ground.

Voting for 80 plus voters, disabled

The voters above 80 years of age and voters with disabilities will be allowed to cast vote at home through postal ballots from November 7 to November 9 from 9 am to 5 pm. All political parties have been informed about the process.

