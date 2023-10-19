Bhopal: 5-Day Bengali Durga Puja Begins Today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bengali community is all set to celebrate Durga Puja which begins on Friday at Kali Badi in the city. The Durga Puja pandal at Kali Badi, South T T Nagar will be themed on ‘Chandrayaan-3’. Around 35 women members, mostly homemakers of the Bengali Association, Bhopal decorated the pandal on theme using handmade things like paper, bamboo, tea cups, clothes etc. The lander and rover standing on the main gate of the pandal and astronauts (inside the pandal) are made using these materials.

They displayed photographs related to Chandrayaan-3 and ISRO’s scientists team, especially women scientists who were associated with the mission. They also displayed the photographs of old and new age scientists including Varahaminra, Shailhotra, Sushruta, Charak, Bhaskar, Jagdish Chandra Boase, Satyendra Nath Bose, APJ Abdul Kalam, CV Raman, Srinivasa Ramanujan, Vikram Sarabhai, Sir M Visvesvaraya etc. Sujaya Ganguly said that Chandrayaan-3 is the biggest achievement of the country this year. “So, we are feeling proud and celebrating it in this way to pay tribute to the entire team. We are preparing for it for the last month.” Ganguly said.

Salil Chatterjee, general secretary of the association said, this is the 67th year of Durga Puja celebrations at TT Nagar Kali Badi and will be celebrated traditionally. Cultural activities like dance drama, the performance of singer Jyoti Sharma from Assam, Melodious instrumental songs by Saukat Khan and a troupe from Kolkata will be held in the evening under the five-day fest, Chatterjee said.

Meeta Wadhwa, a member of Kai Badi, Danish Kunj Bridge, Bawadiya Kalan said that they are organising a Dhunchi dance competition from October 20-23 under Bong Fest Nights. “We want to promote the traditional dance of West Bengal which is specially presented during Durga Puja,” Wadhwa said. President of City Durga Utsav Committee, Ashim Banerjee said that Shahjahanabad City Durga Utsav Committee will be celebrating Durga Puja and Kali Puja at Sindhi Community Hall Judges Colony Idgah Hills this time. “We have been organising Durga Puja for more than 50 years in the traditional way. And we want to continue the tradition. And that’s why we shifted it to a new location,” he said.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)