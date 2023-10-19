 Bhopal: Padma Shri Gyan Chaturvedi Says Lesser Satirists Claiming Harishanker Parsai’s Legacy
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 03:21 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Satirist Padma Shri Gyan Chaturvedi has said that Harishanker Parsai wrote in contemporary time. He believed that a writer who cannot comment on happenings around him can never have a vision for the future,” said Chaturvedi adding that “these days poor quality stuff is being passed off as Parsai’s tradition by some satirists of today. This is not good.”

Chaturvedi was speaking on the concluding-day of six-day ‘Kitab Utsav,’ organised by Rajkamal Prakashan Group at Hindi Bhawan on Wednesday.

The first session of the last day of the event focused on the life and literature of Harishankar Parsai. Theatre artist Prasanna Soni recited Harishankar Parsai's satire whereas Chaturvedi and Awadhesh Bajpai threw light on the life and work of Harishankar Parsai.

The second session focused on Malay Jain's book Halak Ka Daroga. The third session was based on the memory of theatre doyen Habib Tanveer. In this session, the cover page of Habib Tanveer's book 'Raja Chamba aur Chaar Bhai' was released.

Soni recited an excerpt from the play. Habib Tanveer ‘s daughter Nageen and Ritu Rani spoke on Habib Tanveer. Amod Maheshwari, CEO of Rajkamal Prakashan proposed a vote of thanks.

