 Bhopal: Two Arrested For Molesting Class 10 Student
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 12:09 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stalking and molesting a Class 10 student.

Jehnagirabad police station house officer (SHO) Ajay Tiwari said the accused, identified as Fazil and Imran, had been committing the act for a month and a half.

Whenever the student used to go to a coaching on foot, the accused, residing at close quarters to her house, often used to molest her and make lewd gestures at her, the police said.

On Tuesday, the duo yet again committed the act after which the survivor narrated her ordeal to her kin. The family approached the police and registered a case.

The police plunged into action and arrested the duoy, who are being interrogated at present, SHO Tiwari said.

