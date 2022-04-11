Bhopal: 446 health centers without doctors, is this your Ram Rajya asks Congress

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Attacking the state government, Congress has questioned the claims of Ram Rajya made by the ruling dispensation on grounds that over 446 health centers across the state are lying without doctors.

Media vice president of Congress, Bhupendra Gupta said that according to government figures 446 health centers including 44 community hospitals are working without any doctor.

“Despite adverse lessons taken from the corona period, it seems that the state government hasn’t learnt anything. Over two dozen hospitals do not have even a basic facility of drinking water,” said Gupta.

The Congress spokesperson said that beside burning diyas the ruling dispensation should emulate other welfare steps to bring real Ram Rajya in state. Government should provide basic amenities to the people and improve the conditions of the hospitals.

“Health minister Prabhuram Chowdhary should ensure that all hospitals should have potable water and doctors besides availability of free medicines. If he is unable to discharge his duties honestly, he should resign” demanded Gupta.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 12:57 PM IST