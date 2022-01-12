Bhopal: 4,000 villages in 35 districts affected, claim farmers

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Crops of about 1,500 villages have been damaged by recent rain and hailstorm in the state, according to revenue department. The officials have been asked to complete survey for assessing damage within 7 days, official added.

Though rain is usually beneficial for crops, hailstorm coupled with rain has caused damage. Several parts of state have received moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning in last couple of days owing to formation of western disturbance. Standing crops of gram (chana), vegetable, mustard and pulses†were damaged completely due to hail.

Revenue department principal secretary Manish Rastogi said about 1,500 villages have been affected due to hail and rain. ìNumber of farmers affected by rain and hail will be known after survey. Those affected will be compensated through crop insurance scheme and other schemes,î he added.

Farmer leader Kedar Sirohi said 4,000 villages in 35 districts particularly in Bundelkhand, Narmadapuram division, Malwa, Gwalior-Chambal have been affected. ìGovernment provides compensation at rate of Rs 12,000 per hectare under RBC 6/4. But farmers have purchased DPA at Rs 1600 per sack and urea at Rs 400 per sack. Rs 12,000 is a drop in ocean,î he added.

Besides farmers, the BJP and Congress leaders have demanded a detailed survey of damage in Gwalior-Chambal region and central MP.

Congress leader Kamal Nath had tweeted, 'Already reeling under crisis of seeds and fertilisers, the farmers are now faced with damage of their crops by unseasonal rain and hailstorm. We demand a detailed survey of crop damage followed by compensation to farmers.'

BJP MP KP Yadav had written to CM and agriculture minister, highlighting the plight of farmers in Shivpuri, Ashoknagar and Guna districts where crops were damaged.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Unidentified call stops marriage of minor boy in Chhola Mandir area

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 01:02 AM IST