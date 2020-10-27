Bhopal: 40-yr-old harasses 2-yr-old girl, held

BHOPAL: A 40-year-old man harassed a 2-year-old girl on Monday night. The accused has been arrested and sent to jail. The MP Nagar police said accused Sheru aka Badshah lives in Arjun Nagar.

The girl’s mother, a resident of Arjun Nagar, had come to visit the house of one of her relatives who also lives in the same area on Monday. The girl’s mother was inside and was busy talking to her relatives while the girl was playing outside.

Sub-inspector Nisha Ahirwar said girl’s mother saw the accused sitting near her daughter and touching her inappropriately. It happened at 8.30 pm. Her mother screamed and alerted her relatives who also reached the area. They held him and informed the police.

MP Nagar police reached the spot and arrested him. Badhshaah is a labourer and his past criminal record is being searched, said Ahirwar. The accused was produced in the court and sent to jail after the medical examination.