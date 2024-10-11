Bhopal: 40-Year-Old Event Manger Hangs Himself Day Before Brother's Engagement

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident has been reported from Bhopal, where an event manager committed suicide just a day before his elder brother's engagement on Thursday. The reason for suicide is not yet known.

The deceased was identified as Samar Pratap Singh Gaur (40), resident of Vaishali Nagar B. The police have registered a case and further investigations are underway.

According to information, Samar was at home on Thursday and hanged himself in his room with a noose. When his family members saw Samar hanged, they took him to the nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead. The police was informed and police reached the spot.

Notably, his elder brother's engagement is on Friday. His family members informed police that he went for shopping just two days ago for his brother's engagement. Also, they made a revelation to police that they have never seen Samar being sad.

The police have inspected the spot and tried to find suicide note but couldn't find anything. The reason for suicide is not yet known. The police have registered a case and sent the body for post mortem. Further details are awaited.

Community Mourns

The incident has sent shockwaves to the community, highlighting the hidden struggles which individuals face.