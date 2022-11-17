e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 4-day Ijtima begins today; 10 lakh Muslims expected

Bhopal: 4-day Ijtima begins today; 10 lakh Muslims expected

No non-veg meal, no mass marriage and no plastic use

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 10:50 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 10 lakh Muslims from across the country are likely to participate in the 73rd Tablighi Jamaat Ijtama starting on Friday, at Eitkhedi in the city. Religious scholars will deliver ‘Takreers’ discourses during the four-day congregation which will come to an end on November 21. The historical gathering was not held for two years due to Covid pandemic.

Ijtima Committee general secretary Ateeq-ur-Rahman said that this time there will be no mass marriage at the gathering. Use of plastic has also been banned at the gathering.Many Jamaats have already arrived in the city to attend the Ijtima. The Ijtima will begin after the morning  namaz at 6.05 am. Muslim religious leaders will deliver discourse  to the Jamaats on different subjects. After the Ijtima concludes, the Jamaats will leave for different parts of the country to convey the message delivered at the congregation. Ijtima in Bhopal was started in 1947 with just 12 or 14 people in Masjid Shakur Khan. After 2 years it started being organized  in Tajul Masjid. Then in the year 2015, it was shifted to Ghasipura near Itkhedi on Berasia Road 

FP Photo

300 acre earmarked for congregation

Elaborate arrangements have been made at Ghasipura in Eitkhedi for the congregation. Around 300 acre area have been earmarked for the religious gathering.Arrangements like large domes, tents and bathrooms, toilets, water-sewage lines, electricity parking, ablution, purification, resting place, guest house and others have been made. Big pandals have been put up on the premises wherein sleeping arrangements have been made.

Nearly 17 kilometre water pipeline laid 4500 toilets constructed for the visitors

Only veg food to be served

Food zones have been created around the venue where only vegetarian food will be served and no non-veg food will be available in any zone. This decision was made due to various diseases that are spread among animals. Breakfast will be available for Rs 20 and lunch/dinner meal to cost Rs 50 per plate. Plastic use  will be completely banned.

Read Also
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh beat Odisha by 6 wickets in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

UK Govt will not pursue trade at the cost of human rights: UK Minister

UK Govt will not pursue trade at the cost of human rights: UK Minister

Bhopal: MPHRC seeks CS reply on Thakur’s statement on rapists

Bhopal: MPHRC seeks CS reply on Thakur’s statement on rapists

‘Evaluation of students: all state boards should coordinate'

‘Evaluation of students: all state boards should coordinate'

Bhopal: Happiness Class for police personnel at MP Police Academy

Bhopal: Happiness Class for police personnel at MP Police Academy

Bhopal: IPS officer Arvind Tiwari’s suspension extended for another 120 days

Bhopal: IPS officer Arvind Tiwari’s suspension extended for another 120 days