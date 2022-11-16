Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh beat Odisha by 6 wickets in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh cricket team has won the second match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 against Odisha by six wickets at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15.

During the match, the Madhya Pradesh team won the toss and decided to bowl first. Odisha team was all out at 172 runs. Madhya Pradesh team chased the target and scored 175 runs after losing four wickets in 31.5 overs.

Yash Dubey of MP team opened batting and scored 10 runs in 11 balls. Abhishek Omprakash Bhandari scored half century for MP with 52 runs on 60 balls. Rajat Patidar scored one run in five balls.

After Abhishek, Shubham Sharma scored a half century while skipper Aditya Shrivastava and Akshat Raghuwanshi finished the inning.

MP’s next match will be against Uttarakhand on Thursday at MCA Cricket Ground in Mumbai. Rajat Patidar will be the captain for MP versus Uttarakhand match.

The 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 is being organised from November 12 to December 2, with 38 teams competing in 136 matches across five Indian cities - Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Ranchi, and Kolkata. The knockout match will be played in Ahmedabad.