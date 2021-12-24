Watch video: Himachal Pradesh enter final of Vijay Hazare Trophy, a first for the Rishi Dhawan-led side in domestic cricket

Himachal Pradesh qualified for the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, after beating Services by 77 runs in Jaipur on Friday.

Captain Rishi Dhawan starred with the bat first, hitting 84 off just 77 balls to take Himachal Pradesh to 281 for six in their 50 overs. He then returned four wickets for 27 runs in 8.1 overs to bowl Services, who had made their first semi-final, out for 204.

This is the first time that Himachal Pradesh have made the final of a domestic tournament in India - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy or the Vijay Hazare Trophy. They will now vie for the silverware with Tamil Nadu, who clinched a last-ball thriller against Saurashtra in the second semi-final.

