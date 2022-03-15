Bhopal: 353 personnel pass out from Sashastra Seema Bal Academy after 44 weeks training

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 353 Basic Recruit Training Course trainees passed out of the Sashastra Seema Bal Academy after a rigorous course of 44 weeks in Chandukhedi on Tuesday. An impressive passing-out-parade was held with recruits taking part in various drills on the occasion.

Congratulating the officiating director and instructional staff at SSB Academy, additional director general of police (ADGP) training Anuradha Shankar said the highest standards of training to these recruits despite Covic-19 restrictions will help them do well in their professional endeavours and perform the challenging task of guarding borders efficiently.

“I am excited after watching the march past and your smiling faces show that the trainers have trained you very well as this smile only comes when one enjoys the training and the joining the forces,” said the ADG after inspecting the parade. Calling upon the personnel to use the power bestowed upon them wisely, the ADGP said that once Mahatma Gandhi had said, “Power doesn’t come single, it comes with great responsibility. Quoting the country’s first Prime Minister, ADG said, “ Jawaharlal Nehru had once said, what is India, it is not a piece of land, it is a combination of land, forest, rivers and humans which makes us Indian.”

SSB deputy inspector general (DIG) Sudhanshu Nautiyal said the training kept in mind the increasing responsibilities of SSB.

“Keeping in mind the increasing responsibilities of SSB, we have tried to make all the trainees physically strong and mentally fit during the training,” said Nautiyal. He said that in the batch 353 cadets had passed the training, among them 177 are females.

Informing about the duties of the SSB, the director informed that its personnel are involved in keeping peace and security at Nepal and Bhutan borders. The force is also giving its services to keep the security of its citizens in state Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir.

The personnel, after completing their strenuous 44 weeks basic training course, rejoiced and celebrated with their friends and families. This is the fifth BRTC batch that has passed out of SSB Academy after it was relocated here from Srinagar in Uttarakhand in June, 2017.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 08:43 PM IST