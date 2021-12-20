Bhopal: 3,000 join police force after passing out parade

BHOPAL: About 3,000 newly recruited candidates joined the state police force after passing out parade was organised in seven different police training schools in the state on Monday.

The recruits had undergone 10 months of rigorous training. After passing the final examination, they became part of Madhya Pradesh police department. Director General of Police Vivek Johri wished them success.

In Bhopal, director general of police (Lokayukta) Rajiv Tandon, in Indore special director general of police Aruna Mohan Rao, in Gwalior, additional director general Rajesh Chawla, in Umaria, DC Sagar, in Rewa ADG Vijay Kataria, in Sagar ADG Anil Gupta and in Pachmarhi IG Dipika Suri took salute of parade and awarded the trainee personnel.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 11:11 PM IST