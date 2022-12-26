e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 3-year RI to director for running Ayurvedic College sans licence

Bhopal: 3-year RI to director for running Ayurvedic College sans licence

Deputy director, health, Dr Padmakar Tripathi had lodged complaint with Kolar police against the institute

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 11:20 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, on Monday, convicted the director of an Ayurvedic College in Kolar for running the institute without a licence. Judicial Magistrate First Class Rajkumar Tornia passed the order.

Deputy director, health, Dr Padmakar Tripathi had lodged complaint with Kolar police against the institute. Case was registered under Sections 419 and 420 of IPC. Three years of rigorous imprisonment has been awarded to Director Akshay Dabar, additional district public prosecutor Navin Srivastava said. Besides, fine of Rs 5,000 has also been slapped against Dabar.

The then Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Kiran Shejwar had inspected the college on December 23, 2010, and had found irregularities. The institute used to assure students that after obtaining certificates and degrees, they will have the authority to prescribe 42 allopathy medicines. Pamphlets were also issued by the institute in this regard.

Read Also
Bhopal: Tourism board, MPTDC sign MoU with Om Sportment
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Hold liquor party at home for Rs 500, Congress opposes

Bhopal: Hold liquor party at home for Rs 500, Congress opposes

Bhopal: District Congress Scheduled Caste chief quits over ‘BJY’ controversy

Bhopal: District Congress Scheduled Caste chief quits over ‘BJY’ controversy

Bhopal: Researchers to accompany ministers

Bhopal: Researchers to accompany ministers

Bhopal: MP’s Science, Technology & Innovation Policy 2022 launched

Bhopal: MP’s Science, Technology & Innovation Policy 2022 launched

Bhopal: Man sets relative’s car ablaze, held

Bhopal: Man sets relative’s car ablaze, held