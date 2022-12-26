Bhopal: Tourism board, MPTDC sign MoU with Om Sportment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) and MP Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Om Sportment Pvt Ltd on Monday under which the latter will shoot five films and two web series in the state. The company will invest Rs 50 crore in the projects in five years. The shooting of the first film, Children of God, will begin in January.

“We will shoot seven projects in the state. Everyone's script is ready. The shooting of the first film, Children of God, will begin in January and will be released in October,” said company producer Radhika Khetrapal.

The MoU was signed in presence of principal secretary, tourism and culture, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, additional managing director of board Vivek Shrotriya. Om Sportment Pvt Ltd producer Ashim Khetrapal was present.

Deputy Director (films), Tourism Board, Yuvraj Padole said, “It is a matter of pleasure for the tourism department that films and 2 web series will be shot by Om Sportment Pvt Ltd in different locations of the state.”

As per MoU, the company will give opportunities to local artistes by training them. Tourism destinations of the state will also be promoted, he said.

Read Also Bhopal: Pro Bono Club Scheme run by Union Law Ministry