Bhopal: 3 Weeks Gone, New Ministers Yet To Get Charge Of Districts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three months have passed since the cabinet was reshuffled, but the newly inducted ministers have not been given the charge of any district.

The story of three ministers – Rajendra Shukla, Gaurishanker Bisen and Rahul Lodhi – is no different. They were inducted into the ministry on August 26.

Twenty days have passed since they were appointed as ministers, but they have yet to get charge of districts.

They want that they should be made in charge of the districts near their hometowns, so that they may frequently visit there before the election.

These three ministers were allotted portfolios after three days of their induction into the cabinet.

If they were given the charge of districts, they would have visited those places, but now, they are visiting their own constituencies and Bhopal.

According to sources, Bisen wants to become the in charge of Chhindwara district, so that he may stay in the constituency of MPCC president Kamal Nath for a few days.

Chhindwara is under the charge of Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel, but since he lives far from the district, he cannot stay there for a long time.

Similarly, Vijay Shah is the in charge of Satna district, near the constituency of Rajendra Shukla.

But because of distance, Shah cannot pay attention to Satna. Similarly, Omprakash Saklecha is the in charge of Chhatarpur, which is near Lodhi’s constituency.

Saklecha, too, cannot visit Chhatarpur.

